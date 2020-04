Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Ontario has added another 485 cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 10,010. The province reports 36 more people have died bringing the total to 514.

But other positive numbers also continue to grow daily. In the past 24 hours, 681 people have recovered bringing that total to 4,875 and 136,144 people have tested negative.

The province says they have completed 9,462 tests in the last day, meeting Premier Doug Ford’s expectations.